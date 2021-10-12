CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Still Can't Figure Out Why Its Factory Stinks

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Earlier this week, we reported about an unusual situation at Jeep's newly-built Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack factory. Stellantis was hit with an air quality violation not long ago by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) because of a "persistent and objectionable paint/solvent" that's affecting local residents. In short, something stinks and people are angry. State officials gave Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, until this past Monday to respond to the violations and provide some answers.

#Jeep Cherokee#Jeep Wagoneer#Jeeps#Great Lakes And Energy#Egle#Jeep Grand Cherokee L
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

