Jeep Still Can't Figure Out Why Its Factory Stinks
Earlier this week, we reported about an unusual situation at Jeep's newly-built Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack factory. Stellantis was hit with an air quality violation not long ago by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) because of a "persistent and objectionable paint/solvent" that's affecting local residents. In short, something stinks and people are angry. State officials gave Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, until this past Monday to respond to the violations and provide some answers.carbuzz.com
