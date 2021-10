The FMC has engaged the top nine ocean carriers calling on U.S. ports to assess compliance with the FMC rule on detention and demurrage. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

2 DAYS AGO