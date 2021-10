IU has released the music video for her new single, “Strawberry Moon”!. “Strawberry Moon” is a new digital single from IU. According to the single’s description on Melon, the track was first envisioned by IU as an easy listening track with an acoustic guitar, but the addition of producer Lee Jong Hoon’s piano theme and a refreshing D bridge transformed it into a poprock song. Producers Lee Jong Hoon and Lee Chae Gyu also added elements of the electronic genre to bring to mind the feeling of “space.”

