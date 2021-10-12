What One Man Learned Reading All 27,000 Marvel Comics

We asked our contributors to share the best comic book, graphic novel, or webcomic they read from July through September, and can we just say: your comics TBR won’t know what hit it! We have sci-fi dystopia and superhero origin stories; shoujo manga and memoir; and a middle grade graphic novel with a heroine named Garlic who confronts the village vampire! There’s something here for comics readers of all stripes, so dive right in and enjoy!

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO