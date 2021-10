LEES CREEK — East Clinton shrugged off a slow start and defeated Clinton-Massie 29-27, 25-11, 25-11 Monday in non-league play at the EC gym. “We were slow coming out the first set,” EC coach Sarah Sodini acknowledged. “We had three girls out with injuries so it took us a second to get into our groove, but they found it and played well in the second and third sets.”