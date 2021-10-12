Tom DeLonge Confirms Existence of New Box Car Racer Music
In 2002, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker spun off from Blink-182 a side band called Box Car Racer. Their debut album was well received and yielded a pair of singles, but after the album cycle, the group was shelved in 2003 ... until now. Late last year, DeLonge and Barker seemed to tease something new was afoot with Box Car Racer and during a chat on the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast, DeLonge confirmed that there is a new Box Car Racer song that's done, but has yet to be released.katsfm.com
