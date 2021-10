Wolfgang Van Halen performed last night’s Mammoth WVH show in Huntsville, Ala., in a seated position after seriously spraining his ankle in a tour bus accident. He noted that he'd be playing the performance like Dave Grohl, who led a series of Foo Fighters concerts from a custom-built throne after breaking his leg in 2016. Axl Rose later used the same throne when he sustained his own leg injury at Guns N’ Roses' first reunion show the same year.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO