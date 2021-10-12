Water boil order lifted for communities around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Residents outside Wichita who get their water from a rural district no longer have to boil their tap water after testing showed it to be safe. Television station KAKE reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sunday rescinded a boil water advisory for Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 public water supply system. That came a day after the city of Wichita’s water was declared safe after the entire city of nearly 400,000 and surrounding communities were placed under a boil order. The rural water district was the last water supplier in the area affected by last week’s main break and pressure loss.