Astros vs. White Sox - ALDS Game 4 (10/12/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

(Astros lead 2-1) When: Monday, October 11. Where: Guarantee Rate Field (Chicago, Ill.) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. The White Sox were not about to go quietly in their series with the Astros, especially in front of the home crowd on Sunday. Despite Houston going up 5-1 early in the ball game, the White Sox posted five runs in the bottom half of the third to take a 6-5 lead, thanks to a two-run homer from Yasmani Grandal, and a three-run shot by Leury Garcia. After the Astros scored to tie the game in the next inning, Chicago put up three more runs, to go up 9-6, and added some more insurance later on to stay alive after the 12-6 victory.