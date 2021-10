Casey Mulligan writes at National Review Online about a major problem with legislation Democrats are pursuing now on Capitol Hill. Public assistance today is far more generous than in [1965], prompting elected officials from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama to acknowledge that, in the latter’s words, “we have to have work as the centerpiece of any social policy,” and that “children benefit not just from loving mothers and loving fathers, but from strong and loving marriages as well.” Nevertheless, 48 U.S. senators are now pushing hard to transform families with ambitious new legislation that contains a multitude of hidden but hefty disincentives for work and marriage.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 HOURS AGO