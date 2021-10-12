Renee Paquette on Watching Husband Jon Moxley Compete in Bloody Brawls, the Parts That Really Stress Her Out

During a recent appearance on the “Fight Game Media” podcast, Tom Lawlor commented on his match with Jon Moxley at the upcoming DEFY Wrestling event, and more. He said,. “I mean, when you’re given the chance to fight somebody, this is right up my alley. You know, if you give me a list of 10 guys in pro wrestling that I want to go against, he’s certainly going to be top three when you take into account what kind of matches I enjoy. I love the old Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe style of match. Now, I don’t want to be involved in it. I love watching stuff like that… That is the kind of fight, that’s the kind of match I really enjoy. Minoru Suzuki just did a phenomenal interview with the New Japan website. I’m sure a lot of stuff got screwed up in the translation but he talks about Jon Moxley, says Jon Moxley can’t do shit. That’s what makes him so great. You know, that’s what makes him intriguing. He’s out there fighting people and there’s nothing I love more than seeing, in a pro wrestling match, two dudes fighting. Unfortunately, I’m going to be one of them. I’m sure I’m going to be on the receiving end of quite a beating and a lot of pain when it’s all said and done. But yeah, I’m pumped up for that one.”

