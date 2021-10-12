CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renee Paquette on Watching Husband Jon Moxley Compete in Bloody Brawls, the Parts That Really Stress Her Out

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Renee Paquette comprehensively discussed her husband Jon Moxley competing in a Death Match in GCW against Nick Gage. As noted, Moxley defended the GCW Championship against Gage in a Death Match at last Saturday’s Fight Club event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

MMAmania.com

Renee Paquette teases dream MMA opponent: ‘Maybe I can get Tonya Harding’

Renee Paquette has a fantasy turn to mixed martial arts (MMA) all planned out with a little help from co-host Miesha Tate, husband Jon Moxley and Heavyweight fighter, Josh Barnett. Paquette recently told Tate — her SiriusXM co-host — that she would be willing to take up one MMA fight for the experience. The Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha host elaborated on her dream debut.
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Tom Lawlor Comments On His Upcoming Match With Jon Moxley, More

During a recent appearance on the “Fight Game Media” podcast, Tom Lawlor commented on his match with Jon Moxley at the upcoming DEFY Wrestling event, and more. He said,. “I mean, when you’re given the chance to fight somebody, this is right up my alley. You know, if you give me a list of 10 guys in pro wrestling that I want to go against, he’s certainly going to be top three when you take into account what kind of matches I enjoy. I love the old Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe style of match. Now, I don’t want to be involved in it. I love watching stuff like that… That is the kind of fight, that’s the kind of match I really enjoy. Minoru Suzuki just did a phenomenal interview with the New Japan website. I’m sure a lot of stuff got screwed up in the translation but he talks about Jon Moxley, says Jon Moxley can’t do shit. That’s what makes him so great. You know, that’s what makes him intriguing. He’s out there fighting people and there’s nothing I love more than seeing, in a pro wrestling match, two dudes fighting. Unfortunately, I’m going to be one of them. I’m sure I’m going to be on the receiving end of quite a beating and a lot of pain when it’s all said and done. But yeah, I’m pumped up for that one.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Renee Paquette Comments On Moxley vs. Gage At Tomorrow Night’s ‘Fight Club’ Event

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage for the GCW World Title will be taking place at tomorrow night’s “GCW Fight Club” event. During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of MMA Mania, Jon Moxley’s wife Renee Paquette commented on her husband doing more hardcore matches, facing a guy like Nick Gage, and more. She said,
UFC
f4wonline.com

Jon Moxley defeats Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club

Jon Moxley bested Nick Gage in a death match that took place at tonight’s GCW Fight Club event. The match became violent before the bell even rang, with Gage busting Moxley open with a bundle of light tubes during ring introductions. That set the tone for the match, as barbed wire, glass panes, light tubes, and pizza cutters were all used, with Moxley taking a pizza cutter to the mouth at one point. The finish came when both men fought to the top rope. Gage went for a piledriver, but Moxley countered and hit the paradigm shift through glass for the win, retaining the GCW World Championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Renee Young Makes Major Change To Her Look

It’s been over a year since Renee Paquette parted ways with WWE and since then she’s been keeping busy by focusing on her daughter and hosting her podcast. For years now Renee has been sporting blonde hair, but she recently made a big change when she introduced her new look to the world with the following Instagram post:
WWE
411mania.com

Nick Mondo Discusses How Jon Moxley Has Changed Since Leaving WWE For AEW

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Nick Mondo discussed how Jon Moxley has changed since leaving WWE for AEW, Nick Gage’s work over the past year, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:. Nick Mondo on how Jon Moxley has changed since leaving WWE for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Shares Thoughts On Jon Moxley’s Bloody Deathmatch With Nick Gage

Renee Paquette joined Busted Open Radio today to talk about her husband Jon Moxley’s GCW World Championship match with Nick Gage this past Saturday night. Though Moxley retained the title, Paquette admitted the match, a death match, was hard to watch, and potential future title defenses aren’t something she’s necessarily looking forward to.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Renee Paquette Comments On Jon Moxley Wrestling Death Matches

Renee Paquette was on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio where she discussed a wide range of topics. During it, she was asked about her husband, Jon Moxley, doing death matches for various promotions. Just this past Saturday night, Moxley retained the GCW Title at GCW Fight Club against Nick Cage in a match where barbed wire, glass panes, and pizza cutters were used.
WWE
411mania.com

Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

WWE has announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show, which will feature The Usos taking on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The Bloodline are on a collision course with The Hurt Business when Jimmy & Jey Uso clash with former Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin.
WWE
411mania.com

Tickets On Sale For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Return on Friday

Tickets go on sale for WWE’s December return to Madison Square Garden at the end of the week. PWInsider reports that the company’s December 26th Raw brand live event will go on sale starting on Friday, and that the online pre-sale should take place on Thursday. As previously reported, the...
WWE
411mania.com

Billie Starkz Says Millie McKenzie & Trey Miguel Are Her Dream Opponents

– While speaking to the Kickin’ Back w/ Kat Podcast, wrestler Billie Starkz discussed various topics about her career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Billie Starkz on her dream opponents: “Millie McKenzie, number one always. I just love her wrestling style. I’m so picky. Trey Miguel, I would love to be in the ring with him. I think he’s so wrestling smart and just an amazing human, too, and I’ve never been in the ring with Joshua Bishop yet and I feel like I would have so much fun with him even though I feel like he would just be tossing me around half the time.”
WWE

