Canton, OH

Hundreds of jobs coming to Stark County with new Amazon Fulfillment Center

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 8 days ago

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Amazon has plans to build a one-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Canton , and it’s going to create 1,000 new jobs.

The new facility will be at 3550 Columbus Rd. NE.

Jobs pay an average starting wage of $18 with benefits.

“Amazon has been a strong partner in Ohio , investing billions in cloud data centers, advanced distribution facilities, air service infrastructure, and more while creating over 41,000 jobs that provide healthcare and tuition assistance,” Governor Mike DeWine said in a press release.

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei says it is the single largest employer they’ve brought to the area in several decades.

“We are excited for the many jobs this project will bring, including long-term employment for the company and construction jobs for local companies and unions during the very large construction phase,” Bernabei said.

The facility is expected to open in 2022.

The facility is expected to open in 2022.

