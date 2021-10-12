CLOW VALVE DONATES BUILDING FOR OSKALOOSA YOUTH SPORTS
Clow Valve Company has donated one of its buildings to benefit youth sports in Oskaloosa. Clow has donated its property at 1336 12th Avenue East to the Oskaloosa Indoor Sports Complex. The Sports Complex is a non-profit group that wants to provide indoor practice opportunities for young athletes in Mahaska County. The volunteer group will be installing batting cages and artificial turf floors in hopes of opening by the end of November.radiokmzn.com
Comments / 0