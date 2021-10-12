CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Best Little Brewfest in Texas returns to Denton County this weekend

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 8 days ago
The Best Little Brewfest in Texas returns to Old Town Lewisville on Saturday. The event — located at 151 West Church St. — will feature more than 30 breweries serving up more than 100 different beer samples, live music on two different stages, food trucks, a kids Snow Cone Zone and more. As always, 100% of the profits from the festival will go to the Flower Mound-based Cloud 9 Charities and its Bedtime Rescue program, which provides temporary housing for those in need. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event last year was rebranded as the Best Little BrewPass and sold “passports” for residents to sample beers in different zones throughout the area. This year, the regular in-person festival returns to normal.

