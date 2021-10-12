Suspect in custody after shooting victim turns up at Spartanburg elementary school

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting victim turned up Tuesday morning at a Spartanburg elementary school.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened at the Arbor Glen Apartments on Fernwood Glendale Road shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Officers said the victim walked from the apartment complex to Jesse Boyd Elementary School for help.

School staff provided first aid and called an ambulance for the victim.

Police said the victim was shot once in his lower right side.

The victim told investigators that he had been shot by his stepfather.

Officers set a perimeter and began a search on foot and with a K9. Police found the suspect around 10:20 a.m. in a breezeway at the apartment complex.

The suspect, 37-year-old Sammy Lee Ellis, Jr., was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Ellis is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Spartanburg School District 7 reported that the school was on lockdown due to the shooting.

District 7 sent the following notice to staff:

District 7 Family, A shooting near the Jesse Boyd Elementary campus this morning is generating a great deal of visibility in the news media and on social media, so we want to make all D7 employees aware of this situation. At approximately 9:15 this morning, a person was shot, allegedly by a family member, at 1514 Fernwood Glendale Road in the apartments across from Jesse Boyd Elementary. The victim walked to the school seeking help, and the school assisted by calling EMS. The victim has been transported by ambulance and the school is on lockdown as law enforcement looks for the suspect. The school is secure and no students are in danger. We have alerted parents and asked that they not call or approach the school at this time. Our Jesse Boyd staff handled the situation beautifully, remaining calm and focused and acting decisively as they followed protocol. We thank them for their leadership throughout this situation.” Beth Lancaster, Chief Communications Officer for Spartanburg School District 7

