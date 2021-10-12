CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Lights seen from Lake Erie overnight

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3OWu_0cOkLpAt00

A local photographer captured breathtaking images of the Northern Lights looking across Lake Erie Tuesday.

Christopher Christe, of Lakewood, said the photos were taken just west of the mouth of the Rocky River.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) , the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are a result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of the atmosphere.

Photo courtesy of Chris818 on Twitter.
View of Northern Lights from Cleveland.

“Earth’s magnetic field guides the electrons such that the aurora forms two ovals approximately centered at the magnetic poles.,” NOAA said. “During major geomagnetic storms these ovals expand away from the poles such that aurora can be seen over most of the United States.”

During the evening, the rays of the aurora can form arcs that stretch from horizon to horizon. Then in the early morning, the auroral forms can look more like clouds, disappearing as the sun rises east.

Photo courtesy of Chris818 on Twitter.
View of Northern Lights from Cleveland.

The Northern Lights were seen from Sandusky County overnight.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Lights#Northernlights#Noaa
