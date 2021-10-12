Hiker's Path: Fall leaves and rock hunting at Allens Creek

Wapititi is the Shoshoni word for elk according to some of the folks that live there. A tiny town, consisting of a couple of bars, a gas station/convenience store, several dude ranches, motels and RV parks. Wapititi is home to the cutest little school I have ever seen. The school is a one-story cabin that perches between a creek and the highway. Our motel was a cute old Mom and Pop variety with a retro ranch theme. We discovered most of the places that served food were closed on Monday. We drove around the mountain to the Buffalo Bill Cody Dude Ranch for a great dinner. Talking to some local ranchers was enlightening and fun. We discussed timber harvesting. They don’t like clear-cutting any more than I do. They aren’t very fond of the rich people from the East buying up the property for huge fancy houses and driving up taxes. Regular folks are being forced out of the area. That is sad because the landscape is gorgeous. The tall cliffs are topped with odd-shaped rock sculptures. Some look like huge people! Some look like cathedrals.

