CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hiker's Path: Fall leaves and rock hunting at Allens Creek

Spencer Evening World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Friday was a gorgeous day to be outside. For me, that means a good day to go hiking. The sky was partly cloudy but the temperature outside was leaning on the warm side. I gathered my gear together and headed out the door to start my day of...

www.spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aberdeen News

Hunt: Fall means coyote hunting

The leaves are beginning to change colors and there is a chill in the air. It is finally fall. With all the hunting and fishing opportunities, fall can be very busy time of year for people who enjoy the outdoors. One activity that is often overlooked is coyote hunting. Most people think of coyote calling as a winter hobby when most hunting seasons have ended and snow is on the ground. However, calling in the fall can be extremely effective as well.
ANIMALS
Only In Indiana

This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fall Hunting for Small Game and Turkey Offers Abundant Opportunities

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. These species offer generous seasons and bag limits and a chance to make some great memories this fall and winter. “While our deer hunts get a lot of […] The post Fall Hunting for Small Game and Turkey Offers Abundant Opportunities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HOBBIES
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Fall Turkey Hunting Season Begins Soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Like many animals, Ohio’s wild turkeys change their behavior in the fall. As the weather turns colder, turkeys join flocks, establish pecking orders, and switch their diets. Learning to spot these cues will help a hunter have success during the upcoming wild turkey hunting season that begins on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Strayed
kmvt

Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the biggest Christmas light displays in the area won’t be happening this year. The Rock Creek General Store in Hansen will not be having its annual Christmas light display this year. General Manager Paul Brady said normally the Wojcik family puts on the light show, but they are no longer with the General Store.
HANSEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Girl Scout creates path of nature signs at Pebble Creek Ski Area

INKOM — When she was about 6 years old, Grace Kosmicki couldn't pass the many nature trivia signs that were once screwed onto trees along the cat track at Pebble Creek Ski Area without stopping to read them. "I remember being sad when one year I came up and they...
INKOM, ID
Star-Herald

Rock Creek Fish Hatchery stocking area waters with rainbow trout

BRIDGEPORT — Anglers at the Bridgeport State Recreation Area might get a few more bites after Rock Creek Fish Hatchery released a total of 3,400 rainbow trout into two of the lakes. On Friday, Julie Fraley made the nearly three-hour drive from Park, Nebraska, to release 2,000 rainbow trout into...
BRIDGEPORT, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Deserts
Axios

How to see North Georgia's best fall leaves

Fall is the best time to venture to the North Georgia mountains, when the air turns crisp, and the leaves turn rust, amber and ocher. Seems early, right? But if you want to escape the city and take in some of Georgia's natural beauty, start researching jaunts now. Why it...
GEORGIA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Fall Turkey Hunting

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. Turkey hunting in the Spring of the year doesn't do it for me. I love sitting in a treestand for hours chasing whitetails but sitting in a ground blind for Spring turkey bores me. But come the Fall turkey season, I am all in!
PETS
Union Leader

How hikers, hunters can share the outdoors during hunting season

Hunting seasons have arrived in the Granite State as has a renewed public interest in exploring woodland trails, paths, and byways, Fish and Game officials said. “As we enter into the Granite State’s extremely popular deer season, hunters must be aware of increased recreational activity in New Hampshire’s forests and fields,” Fish and Game Maj. David Walsh said in a Facebook post. “Be sure to be seen; blaze orange is common sense for people recreating outside during hunting seasons.”
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
mnprairieroots.com

Into the woods at Falls Creek Park

A MILE EAST OF FARIBAULT just off Minnesota State Highway 60, the 61-acre Falls Creek County Park offers an escape into the woods. Mostly undiscovered, it’s rare to encounter others while hiking here. Last Sunday afternoon, Randy and I headed to the park, pulling into the vastly over-sized gravel parking...
LIFESTYLE
wvgazettemail.com

Park Service urges Gorge hikers to refrain from throwing rocks from clifftop trails

A recent flurry of rock-throwing incidents involving hikers on Endless Wall Trail in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve imperiled climbers in the Diamond Point area and prompted park officials to announce such activity “could kill climbers and hikers below.”. A public service announcement was posted last week on...
TRAVEL
Daily Reflector

Fall leaves are a treasure

Remember how much fun it is to jump into a great big pile of leaves? Well now you can revel in those leaves that are falling all around and are beginning to crunch under your feet. Treasure them — rather than dread them — for they are wonderful gifts. Here...
GARDENING
Times News

Why are those leaves falling?

What is red, orange and yellow and doesn’t get hurt when it falls? Autumn leaves!. Whether it is called “fall” or “autumn,” it is my favorite season. I have always found it sort of ironic that the season I am most thankful for happens the same time of year as Thanksgiving.
LIFESTYLE
Spencer Evening World

The Bright Side: West from Wapititi

Wapititi is the Shoshoni word for elk according to some of the folks that live there. A tiny town, consisting of a couple of bars, a gas station/convenience store, several dude ranches, motels and RV parks. Wapititi is home to the cutest little school I have ever seen. The school is a one-story cabin that perches between a creek and the highway. Our motel was a cute old Mom and Pop variety with a retro ranch theme. We discovered most of the places that served food were closed on Monday. We drove around the mountain to the Buffalo Bill Cody Dude Ranch for a great dinner. Talking to some local ranchers was enlightening and fun. We discussed timber harvesting. They don’t like clear-cutting any more than I do. They aren’t very fond of the rich people from the East buying up the property for huge fancy houses and driving up taxes. Regular folks are being forced out of the area. That is sad because the landscape is gorgeous. The tall cliffs are topped with odd-shaped rock sculptures. Some look like huge people! Some look like cathedrals.
LIFESTYLE
Idaho Only

This Kid-Friendly Hike In Idaho Will Take You Around The Coolest Rock Formations

The Gem State is home to some pretty incredible hiking opportunities. It doesn’t matter if you are an experienced hiker or you simply want to spend some time outdoors, there are hikes scattered all across the state to enjoy. For beginners and those who are looking for a kid-friendly hike in Idaho, head to Castle […] The post This Kid-Friendly Hike In Idaho Will Take You Around The Coolest Rock Formations appeared first on Only In Your State.
IDAHO STATE
Crossville Chronicle

Join Glade hikers for trek along Middle Creek

The Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 60 miles Friday, Oct. 22, to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area to hike the Middle Creek Loop. There, they will hike a total of 5 miles. The hike begins at the Sawmill Trailhead and is rated moderate. Along the...
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy