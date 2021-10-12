The Walking Dead Actor Ryan Hurst Really Wants to Play the Sentry in the Marvel Universe

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRyan Hurst, the Sons of Anarchy veteran who plays the role of Beta on The Walking Dead, has his eye on one particular superhero role -- and it's not one of the dream roles every actor tends to bounce around. Instead, he wants to play Sentry, a character created by Marvel and originally presented as the "lost creation" of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The hero would go through a lot in the years that followed, with his basic premise often being boiled down to a Superman or Thor-level powerhouse who is unstable due to a villainous presence that can exert influence on him.

