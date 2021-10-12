The Walking Dead Actor Ryan Hurst Really Wants to Play the Sentry in the Marvel Universe

It's almost a cliché at this point for an actor in a Marvel project to warn about "the Marvel snipers" when asked about what they're working on the MCU, but the threat of getting in trouble for divulging things that Marvel Studios doesn't want out there is very real (as Owen Wilson will tell you). Speaking on the latest FatMan Beyond LIVE, Filmmaker and professional fan Kevin Smith opened up about something he recently learned about, revealing that Marvel Studios does in fact have a "Secret Police," seemingly meaning secret in that they don't talk about them but also in that they are a "police" specifically who guard their secrets.

