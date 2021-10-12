Irma Thomas headlines a sold out Nola x Nola concert

Grammy Award-winning singer Irma Thomas also known as the Soul Queen of New Orleans is headlining a sold out, surprise Nola x Nola concert.

The suddenly announced concert will be at Preservation Hall at 726 Saint Peter Street on Friday, Oct. 15.

According to the concert announcement website, the concert is sold out.

Nola x Nola is a city-wide music festival featuring a series of shows which will take place from October 7th to October 17th across 30 venues scattered from Uptown to the Bywater.

The name Nola x Nola is a play on Austin’s music festival, SXSW.

“We are going to have a stunning series of concerts, every weekday, every weeknight, for a two-week period,” New Orleans and Company President Stephen Perry told WWL’s, Newell Normand. “It’s about bringing New Orleans music back to the world and welcoming people back in.”