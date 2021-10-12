CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Martha Stewart's Souffle-Eating Tutorial

By Melissa Campana
Cover picture for the articleHope your backpack is ready by the door because domestic guru and culinary class act Martha Stewart is about to take you to school. And there will be no recess — and if one of you so much as thinks about putting a hot drink down on a table with no coaster, there will be hell to pay. Martha didn't come all this way and fold all those doilies and make all those tuna casseroles for you to sit there and eat a soufflé incorrectly.

