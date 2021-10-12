CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Mountaineers suffer rough weekend

By Nick Shoemaker
smokingmusket.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. The West Virginia football team had an embarrassing showing at Baylor on Saturday, leaving Waco with a 45-20 loss. It wasn’t long into the game before Mountaineer fans could see the writing on the wall. The WVU defense, who before this game had carried the team and kept it competitive, gave up a 75-yard passing touchdown less than a minute into the game. The confused Mountaineer offense then came out and had to call a timeout before it could even run its first play, which head coach Neal Brown later blamed on officiating. The loss puts WVU at 2-4 this season with a Big 12 record of 0-3.

