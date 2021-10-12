'It's F-kin' Obi-Wan!': Kumail Nanjiani Previews Disney+'s 'Kenobi'

Just last year, it was teased that we would get the “rematch of the century” in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Vader vs. Obi-Wan. Padawan against master. And while the two go toe-to-toe in Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, it doesn’t hurt to see just one more fight between these two epic Jedi. And so, the latest Star Wars rumors about the series offers just a peek at one of the major plot points in the series and gives some details on how the fight will go down.

