'It's F-kin' Obi-Wan!': Kumail Nanjiani Previews Disney+'s 'Kenobi'

By Brian Hiatt
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly muscled-up Kumail Nanjiani plays Marvel’s immortal superhero Kingo in November 5th’s Eternals — but that’s just the beginning of the former Silicon Valley star’s radical career makeover. In our recent interview with Nanjiani (coming soon online and in the new issue of Rolling Stone), he also discusses his role in 2022’s Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which Ewan McGregor reprises the title role for the first time since 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Here’s what Nanjiani had to say about that top-secret show, which is set between Episode III and IV in the saga.

