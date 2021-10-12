'Scream 5' Trailer: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette Return for New, Bloodier Slasher

Stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox are the only three actors from the Scream franchise to appear in all of the films, as the nature of the premise often sees even beloved characters get killed off by Ghostface. Despite the series not being known for surprise returns of seemingly dead characters, Arquette recently noted that, were anyone from the franchise history to make a return in some capacity, he'd like it to Henry Winkler from the original Scream, given how much fun he was to work with on set. He also noted that, of anyone from the franchise's history that he'd like to have spent more time with, it would have been director Wes Craven, who passed away back in 2015. Additionally, Arquette dodged directly wishing for any major characters to return, as to avoid his remarks being misinterpreted to mean that character could make a surprise appearance. The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO