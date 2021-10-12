CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Scream 5' Trailer: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette Return for New, Bloodier Slasher

By Selome Hailu
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Do you like horror movies?” A trailer for the fifth installment of Paramount’s “Scream” franchise has arrived, promising a new, bloody adventure with the beloved characters. Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Deputy Dewey Riley are back for the bloody slasher, along with a new...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alternative Press

New ‘Scream’ trailer showcases a franchise returning to its roots—watch

After nearly a year in production, Scream is officially making its comeback to the big screen. Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for the latest film in the series, and it’s packed with Easter eggs. Set to hit theaters Jan. 14, 2022, Scream is a quasi-reboot of the franchise. This...
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

New Scream Movie Releases its First Trailer

Ghostface is set to make his return to the next entry in the Scream franchise. In anticipation of the movie’s January release, Paramount has released the first trailer of the movie. It was previously teased by paramount that the trailer would drop today following its debut during the 25th-anniversary screening...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Returns To Stalk New And Old Prey In Franchise Horror Sequel

The killer is inside the house! And he knows how to use smartphone apps! Horror was very different when Scream first debuted in 1996 at the height of the teen comedy craze. It offered hot young stars deconstructing the slasher genre for laughs and killer effect, and the meta-commentary ran until the well ran completely dry with 2011’s forgettable Scream 4. And now eleven years later the franchise is going back to its roots both in substance and title, at a time when the landscape has been dominated by atmospheric A24 horrors like Midsommar, The Witch, and more.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Star David Arquette Talks Ushering in a New Generation of Ghostface Killers

Over the course of more than two decades, only a trio of performers has appeared in each installment of the Scream franchise, making them all part of an exclusive club of Ghostface survivors. As evidenced by the first trailer for the upcoming sequel Scream, an all-new crop of potential victims has emerged with connections to previous killers in the series' franchise, forcing Sidney Prescott, Gail Weathers, and Dewey Riley to reunite in hopes of using their own history with the killers to bring an end to the murders. During a virtual set visit for the upcoming Scream, David Arquette talked about bridging the gap between the original performers and the new cast of characters, as well as the fresh filmmakers entering the series. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Marley
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
David Arquette
dailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for SCREAM (2022)

Do you like scary movies? After years of anticipation and excitement for a new Scream installment, the latest movie now has an official trailer and we have it for you to watch right now!. "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new...
MOVIES
thesfnews.com

“Scream” Trailer Unleashes Terror For New Fans

HOLLYWOOD—I have been waiting for news on “Scream 5” which has been re-coined “Scream” (the 2022) version since I first heard a new installment in the franchise was headed in the horror universe. I mean “Scream” (1996) changed the game, “Scream 2” was epic, and “Scream 3” delivered a decent ending to the trilogy, until “Scream 4” re-birthed things, but didn’t deliver that punch audiences wanted, as a new trilogy was to be introduced back then people.
MOVIES
/Film

Scream First Look: Neve Campbell And Courtney Cox Go Back To School

It looks like the fifth time is the charm for the Ghostface franchise as Paramount (via Entertainment Weekly) debuts the first look photos from "Scream," the 2022 sequel that reunites surviving members of the original cast along with some fresh new blood. There are over a dozen new photos to pour over, including our introductions to series newcomers Jenna Ortega as Tara, Melissa Barrera as Sam, Jack Quaid as Richie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy, Mikey Madison as Amber, Mason Gooding as Chad, Kyle Gallner as Vince, Sonia Ammar as Liv, and Dylan Minnette as Wes.
MOVIES
The Independent

Scream trailer: Fans spot Easter eggs as first footage of slasher reboot is unveiled

The first trailer for the latest chapter in the Scream franchise has been unveiled, with fans already spotting potential Easter eggs hinting at the film’s plot.Scream, the fifth entry in the long-running series, sees Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return to their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively.The new trailer keeps its cards close to its chest, but suggests that Sidney – now the survivor of four separate murder sprees – is wooed back to the sleepy town of Woodsboro amid a new spate of killings. At one point, a character played by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Variety Paramount#Paramount Players#Og
film-book.com

SCREAM (2022) Movie Trailer: Neve Campbell Teaches a New Group of Teens About the Killer Hunting Them

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett‘s Scream (2022) movie trailer has been released by Paramount Pictures. The Scream trailer stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Chester Tam, and Clayton Frank.
MOVIES
IGN

Scream 2022: David Arquette Loved Watching the New Cast Do Their Horror Movie Homework

The sinister slasher-mystery world of Scream returns early next year with the fifth film in the super-bloody, mega-stabby, meta-horror franchise. With the simple, clean title of Scream -- which was purposefully done to harken back to the spirit of the original -- this new wicked Woodsboro tale is being helmed by Ready or Not's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and will feature legacy stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette reprising their iconic Scream franchise roles.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
UPI News

Ghostface returns in new poster for 'Scream'

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ghostface is ready to scare audiences once again in the new poster for Scream, which was previously titled Scream 5. The masked and hooded Ghostface holds up a sharp knife covered in blood on the poster. "It's always someone you know," reads the official tagline. The...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’: David Arquette Teases How the New Film Will Honor the Legacy But Evolve It For Savvy Fans

Scream is back! So, too, are some very familiar players, including the loveable fan-favorite, Dewey Riley, played by franchise veteran David Arquette. The fifth entry of the franchise will also introduce a whole lot of new faces and key creatives, including directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Star David Arquette Reveals the Franchise Actor He'd Like to See Return to the Series

Stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox are the only three actors from the Scream franchise to appear in all of the films, as the nature of the premise often sees even beloved characters get killed off by Ghostface. Despite the series not being known for surprise returns of seemingly dead characters, Arquette recently noted that, were anyone from the franchise history to make a return in some capacity, he'd like it to Henry Winkler from the original Scream, given how much fun he was to work with on set. He also noted that, of anyone from the franchise's history that he'd like to have spent more time with, it would have been director Wes Craven, who passed away back in 2015. Additionally, Arquette dodged directly wishing for any major characters to return, as to avoid his remarks being misinterpreted to mean that character could make a surprise appearance. The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Will Scream 5 Please Longtime Fans? OG Actor David Arquette Explains

David Arquette has been in every Scream installment since the original 1996 film and, in the process, his character, Dew Riley, has gone from hapless deputy to Woodsboro’s sheriff. The actor has also witnessed the ebbs and flows the franchise has experienced over the last three decades. The latest movie is being positioned as a reset of sorts and, unlike previous outings, it wasn’t created under the carefully eye of Wes Craven. While fans might be skittish about the results, Arquette isn’t worried about the final product. In fact, he recently explained how OG and new Scream fans will enjoy the soft reboot of the horror franchise.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy