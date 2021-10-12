CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton team up for the first time on Reba’s classic hit “Does He Love You”

By Staff
kxgn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire’s first-ever duet with Dolly Parton — a new version of Reba’s 1993 single “Does He Love You” — has been released. The collaboration is part of McEntire’s box set Revived Remixed Revisited. Revived Remixed Revisited features some of the biggest hits throughout McEntire’s career, represented in three themed discs. You can head here to buy/stream Revived Remixed Revisited.

web.kxgn.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Linda Davis
Person
Dolly Parton
tribuneledgernews.com

Dolly Parton reveals her celebrity crush

Dolly Parton has a crush on Jimmy Fallon. The 75-year-old country music legend - who has been married to husband Carl Dean for 55 years - thinks the 47-year-old talk show host is "precious" and they've always got along well. She admitted in an interview with W magazine: “Well, I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn#Does He Love You#Billboard#Valium
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire's chic home after selling $5million house – inside

Reba McEntire has owned homes across the United States, from Tennessee to California. However, she sold her mansion in Beverly Hills for a reported $22 million in 2015, and sold her waterfront manor house in Nashville for $5 million in 2017. The country music singer has kept her home largely...
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Accidentally Drank Real Whiskey in Music Video with Dolly Parton: ‘My Throat Was Burning’

Sparks were flying when Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton got together to record their first-ever duet. It sounds like the drinks were too. McEntire and Parton — both country music legends in their own right — sing together on a song from Reba’s new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered. The song they sing? That would be Reba’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You.” The music video for the new version featuring both McEntire and Parton is out now.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
oklahoman.com

Country music queens, BFFs Reba and Dolly team up for first duet, a 1993 remake

Oklahoma native Reba McEntire's new album, "Revised Remixed Revisits" reimagines several of the country superstar's most iconic songs. Among those is the 1993 hit "Does He Love You." The song was co-written by a longtime collaborator of Liza Minnelli years earlier. The lyrics focus on two women who are in love with the same man but are left to wonder which one of them the unfaithful man truly loves.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Reba McEntire reacts to Kelly Clarkson's divorce from her former stepson Brandon Blackstock: 'I love them both'

Reba McEntire isn't taking sides in Kelly Clarkson's divorce against talent manager Brandon Blackstock. McEntire was married to Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, briefly making her Clarkson's stepmother-in-law. Clarkson filed for divorce from McEntire's former stepson, with whom she shares two children, in June 2020 after nearly...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Gets to Step ‘Into the Shoes’ of ‘Jolene’ for New Reba Duet

When you think of country music, there are usually two names that come to mind right away — Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Parton and McEntire are two of the queens of country music. They are without a doubt two of the industry’s biggest stars, and they have been for quite some time. To all of our pleasure, they have decided to join up for a new version of McEntire’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Does He Love You.”
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases October 8: Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton, James Blake, Cordae and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Justin Bieber released the "Complete Edition" of his latest album, Justice, which includes three new tracks: "Angels Speak," "Hailey" and "Red Eye." Reba McEntire shared new versions of some of her biggest hits on her new Revived Remixed Revisited album -- including a new version of her hit duet, "Does He Love You," on which she teams up with Dolly Parton for a true country diva showdown. And Little Mix's Jesy Nelson sampled Diddy and recruited Nicki Minaj for a feature on her first solo single, "Boyz."
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Reba McEntire’s Revived Remixed Revisited Box Set is Available Now

Reba McEntire‘s brand new box set, Revived Remixed Revisited, is available now. Reba shares the story behind her new triple collection of songs, “Well, Revived Remixed Revisited is a sort of reimagined collection of some of my biggest songs, which is exciting for me and hopefully the fans too.”. Breaking...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy