Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton team up for the first time on Reba’s classic hit “Does He Love You”
Reba McEntire’s first-ever duet with Dolly Parton — a new version of Reba’s 1993 single “Does He Love You” — has been released. The collaboration is part of McEntire’s box set Revived Remixed Revisited. Revived Remixed Revisited features some of the biggest hits throughout McEntire’s career, represented in three themed discs. You can head here to buy/stream Revived Remixed Revisited.web.kxgn.com
