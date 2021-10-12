CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Explainer-What a U.S. debt ceiling extension means for bond markets

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNJOu_0cOkIVXQ00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gridlock over the U.S. debt ceiling may have been temporarily resolved, but a longer-term solution has also been deferred. Last week’s truce appeased the bond market a bit, but investors are still eyeing default risks ahead of a new December deadline.

WHAT IS THE DEBT CEILING NOW?

After weeks of wrangling, the U.S. Senate approved the extension of the debt ceiling, the maximum amount the U.S. government can borrow as directed by Congress to meet its financial obligations, by $480 billion to what is now $28.9 trillion. It now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote on Tuesday before President Joe Biden can sign it into law. This is expected to cover debt financing needs through at least early December.

That will give Congress more time to pass a longer-term debt ceiling extension through reconciliation, analysts said. BofA Securities, in a research note, said it believes U.S. Treasury funding could go beyond December and into January or even February.

WHAT DOES THE U.S. TREASURY NEED TO PAY OUT OF THE DEBT LIMIT INCREASE?

The U.S. Treasury is expected to spend about two-thirds of the $480 billion of new borrowing authority fairly soon. Money market research firm Wrightson Capital, in a research note, said the Treasury, by law, must reinstate trust fund balances that had been disinvested during a “debt issuance suspension period” (DISP). The Treasury’s latest weekly debt ceiling activity report last Friday showed government trust funds were owed $301 billion in non-marketable securities as of Oct. 6. Wrightson said replacing those trust fund securities will leave the Treasury with less than $200 billion of traditional borrowing authority when the debt ceiling increase officially takes effect later this week.

WOULD THE TREASURY STILL BE ABLE TO TAP INTO EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES IF THE $480 BILLION RUNS OUT?

Estimates from Wrightson showed the Treasury is likely to use up the remainder of its regular borrowing by the first week of November. If so, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen may have to declare a new DISP, which would allow the department to tap into its extraordinary measures again. That gives the Treasury roughly $300 billion of accounting flexibility, which should be adequate to cover possibly all of its borrowing needs, for the remainder of the year, Wrightson said.

WILL TREASURY BILL SUPPLY INCREASE WITH THE RISE IN DEBT LIMIT?

BofA Securities projects there could be a more than a $300 billion near-term increase in bill supply after the short-term debt limit is signed into law. This estimate is based on Treasury’s existing and target cash balances. The bills will likely take the form of one-month and short-dated cash management bills.

WHAT ARE THE NEAR-TERM MARKET IMPLICATIONS OF THE DEBT LIMIT EXTENSION?

As a result of the extension, the risk of a short-term debt default has eased, if not deferred to December. The thinly traded one-year credit default swaps that would pay off in case of a U.S. government default traded at 14.9 basis points last Friday, after spiking to 28 basis points before the debt limit increase.

Graphic: U.S. sovereign credit default swaps,

Yields on U.S. bills, with late October maturities, have also fallen. For instance, the yield on the Oct. 26 maturity fell to 4 basis points last Friday, from as high as nearly 20 basis points last week. The pressure, however, has shifted to the early December maturities, where yields have doubled. The yield on the December 7 maturity rose to 8 basis points last Friday, from 4 basis points a week earlier.

Graphic: U.S. short-term bill yields,

Outside of the bill market, however, there are few signs of stress. In the U.S. repurchase (repo) market, investors are keeping a close eye on the Treasury bill collateral pledged to them in both overnight and term trades. Barclays, in a research note, wrote that while lenders are watching debt ceiling-sensitive CUSIPs, or identification numbers, they have not excluded them from the eligibility list. That suggests some expectation of a debt ceiling resolution.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#U S Debt#Treasury Department#Bond Markets#The U S Senate#Bofa Securities#The U S Treasury#Wrightson Capital#Treasury
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm on inflation unease, rising yields cap gains

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) * UBS sees gold prices at $1,700/oz at end-March 2022. * Gold trapped between $1,750 and $1,800 - analyst. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as concerns over persistently higher inflation buoyed the safe-haven metal’s appeal, though elevated U.S. Treasury yields confined the bullion to a narrow range.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: The Debt Ceiling Is Really a Debt Floor

We have a temporary truce in the debt ceiling fight. On Thursday, President Biden signed a bill increasing the federal debt limit by $480 billion. But this isn’t an end to the debt ceiling fight. Congress just kicked the can down the road. The increase is only expected to keep the US government solvent until Dec. 3.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Inflation watch: Corporate chiefs see prices moving in only one direction

Oct 21 (Reuters) - For central bankers wrestling with the question of whether inflationary pressures are transitory, industry chiefs around the world have a clear message: prices are only going higher. Shortages of workers, fuel, cargo ships, semiconductors and building materials as the global economy bounces back after pandemic lockdowns...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy