Anne Arundel BOE Approve Request Of Over $7.4 Million For More Bus Drivers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County tonight approved a plan put forth by Superintendent George Arlotto requesting more than $7.4 million in a recurring supplemental operating budget request from the Anne Arundel County Government for funds sufficient for Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ school transportation contractors to provide every one of their school bus drivers and bus attendants with a $5 per hour wage increase subject to contract modifications.www.thebaynet.com
