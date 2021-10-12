CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Anne Arundel BOE Approve Request Of Over $7.4 Million For More Bus Drivers

By Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Bay Net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County tonight approved a plan put forth by Superintendent George Arlotto requesting more than $7.4 million in a recurring supplemental operating budget request from the Anne Arundel County Government for funds sufficient for Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ school transportation contractors to provide every one of their school bus drivers and bus attendants with a $5 per hour wage increase subject to contract modifications.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Annapolis, MD
Government
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Annapolis, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
Anne Arundel County, MD
Traffic
City
Annapolis, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Education
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Annapolis, MD
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Bus Driver#School Bus#Anne Arundel Boe#The Board Of Education#County#American Rescue Plan#The County Council#The County Executive
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy