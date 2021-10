BUHLER – “Buhler Week” spilled over into Monday as the Bullpups and Crusaders clashed in sub-varsity football action. The Bullpup JVs raced to a 40-26 victory behind the hard running of Jayce Schriner. He had TD scores of 10, 1, 47 and 48 yards to lead the potent MHS offense. The other scores were a pair of TD passes from Hadlee Backhus to Gunner Schumacher. Cory Muehler and Gavin Wedel scored 2-pointers.