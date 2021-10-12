If playoffs began today, 12 Bay City area teams would be in, 18 hold hope

BAY CITY, MI -- Something funky is going to play out with the new playoffs. Nobody is sure what it will be just yet, but something funky will happen. A new playoff format throws out the old six-win criteria and throws every football team in the Michigan High School Athletic Association into a mathematical calculation. 11-player football teams across the state are now divided into eight equal divisions based on enrollment. The top 32 teams in the computer rankings in each division advance to postseason play. The top 16 in eight-player divisions also play on.