CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, MI

If playoffs began today, 12 Bay City area teams would be in, 18 hold hope

By Lee Thompson
MLive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY CITY, MI -- Something funky is going to play out with the new playoffs. Nobody is sure what it will be just yet, but something funky will happen. A new playoff format throws out the old six-win criteria and throws every football team in the Michigan High School Athletic Association into a mathematical calculation. 11-player football teams across the state are now divided into eight equal divisions based on enrollment. The top 32 teams in the computer rankings in each division advance to postseason play. The top 16 in eight-player divisions also play on.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Beaverton, MI
Bay City, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Roscommon, MI
City
Houghton Lake, MI
City
Oscoda Township, MI
Bay City, MI
Sports
City
Bay City, MI
City
Gladwin, MI
City
Cass City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Format#Football Teams#High School Football#American Football#Division 5#Division 7#Division 8
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy