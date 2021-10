G4 rose from its grave back in July 2020, declaring it would return in 2021, but how and when the return would occur was unclear. However, G4 finally announced that it is returning to TV on November 16, 2021, available through Xfinity TV, Cox, and Verizon Fios, and it will also be available for streaming on Philo. G4 furthermore has a multi-year promotional and commercial agreement with Twitch, and it will continue supporting the YouTube channel it has been using for the past year. Basically, G4 will be on TV and on a lot of other places — and it’s bringing both new shows and classic shows like X-Play and Attack of the Show! with it.

