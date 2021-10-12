3 charged in Buncombe Co. deadly shooting

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been charged with first degree murder after a shooting in Buncombe County that happened last month.

We previously reported 44-year-old Boyce Shane Plemmons was shot and killed on Ben Lippen Rd. Sept. 27.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged Willie James Byrd Jr. of Marietta, Georgia; Cross Lamarr Beaver of Murphy, NC; and Carmen Renee Gillespie of Buncombe County with First-Degree Murder in connection to the incident.

The sheriff’s office followed leads into multiple jurisdictions. Beaver was taken into custody by Cherokee County law enforcement Monday. The suspect remains in custody at the Cherokee County Detention Facility.

Byrd and Gillespie were taken into custody last week at a hotel in Asheville while in possession of nearly ½ pound of methamphetamine, deputies said. In addition to the drug and gun charges stemming from their arrest last week, all three suspects were charged Monday with Felony Breaking and Entering and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Byrd’s bond is currently $500,000, Gillespie’s bond is $510,200 and Beaver has not yet been transferred to Buncombe County.

