CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Man shot twice in the stomach outside of a north Tulsa apartment

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3815QY_0cOkHrnV00
Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the stomach this morning. (Kali9/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the stomach this morning.

The call came in around 8 a.m. at the Comanche Park Apartments. That’s near the intersection of 36th Street North and North Peoria.

We do not have an update on the victim’s condition. Police did not release any suspect information.

It was the second shooting in Tulsa this morning.

This is a developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa police investigating another late night shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot at the Meadows Apartments around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Tulsa police. TPD says the original call came in closer to 10:50 p.m. When officers got to the complex near South Garnett Road and East 31st Street, they found a man with at least one gun shot wound.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Tulsa business

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the people who stole several thousands of dollars worth of tools at an East Tulsa business early Friday morning. Burglary detectives have been able to go through surveillance video that captured the incident. Employees at the business tell FOX23 that the thieves stole more than $150,000 worth of tools as well as cash and a handgun near the register.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Highway 169 open after driver crosses median, hits three cars

OWASSO, Okla. — Highway 169 is back open in Owasso after a four car accident near 66th Street North Wednesday afternoon. Owasso and Tulsa police responded saying a driver crossed the median hitting three other cars. Lieutenant Boatman with Owasso police says that driver is in critical condition and three others were hurt.
OWASSO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

NTSB recovers black boxes from plane that burned in Texas

Federal accident investigators have recovered badly burned flight recorders and started interviewing people who were on board a jet that ran off a Texas runway during takeoff and burst into flames. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that it expects to spend one to two weeks gathering evidence of...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy