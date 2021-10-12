CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s approval 10 points lower than Obama’s at same point in presidency

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s job approval currently sits 10 points lower than that of his former boss, President Barack Obama, at the same point in his presidency in 2009. According to approval ratings averages calculated by RealClearPolitics (RCP), Obama’s approval rating on Oct. 11 during his first year in office sat at 53 percent with a disapproval rating of 40 percent.

nypost.com

Comments / 57

cayocosta
8d ago

Figures I think Obama is running things. Look at the economy, the border, Afghanistan and inflation it’s all tanking.

Reply(4)
36
Jimmy Wilson
8d ago

How can this be ???? Bidens the most popular president ever ..😂🤣😆😄😀 He got more votes than bama...ha ha ha ha

Reply(1)
29
Silver Chief
8d ago

All of the crack cocaine pipe smokers in America support Biden and his son Hunter. They call Joe the God Father.

Reply
10
