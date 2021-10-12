Biden’s approval 10 points lower than Obama’s at same point in presidency

On Sept. 9, President Biden announced a vaccine-or-testing mandate but his administration is still weeks from actually issuing the regulations, snarks National Review’s Jim Geraghty. He vowed that border patrol officers who allegedly whipped migrants would “pay.” He wanted a police-reform bill by May, and “at one point to have the infrastructure bill passed by September, and that deadline was missed as well. (Getting it passed by Halloween doesn’t look too likely, either.)” He promised to keep troops in Afghanistan until all US citizens were out, to set up a national commission on policing, to end the use of standardized testing in schools, not to hold child immigrants in detention centers, not to tax anyone making less than $400,000 and to punish Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Plus his “campaign-trail promise to cure cancer.” Huh: “Maybe Joe Biden just makes a lot of promises to a lot of people that he isn’t all that committed to keeping.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 HOURS AGO