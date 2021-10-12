CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...From 7 PM EDT this evening through late tonight, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Compromise Street begins to flood in Annapolis. Flooding of much of the City Dock parking lot is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The high tide tonight at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 11:46 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 2.3 0.9 1.3 0 None 12/11 PM 3.1 1.7 1.5 0 Minor 13/11 AM 2.5 1.1 1.5 0 None 14/01 AM 3.1 1.7 1.5 0 Minor 14/12 PM 2.4 1.0 1.4 0 None 15/01 AM 2.9 1.5 1.4 0 Minor

