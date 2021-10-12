Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 7:25 PM, Piney Point is at 7:57 PM, and Coltons Point is at 8:33 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/07 PM 3.3 1.7 1.7 0 Minor 13/09 AM 3.2 1.6 1.8 0 Minor 13/09 PM 3.4 1.8 1.8 0 Minor 14/10 AM 3.1 1.5 1.7 0 Minor 14/10 PM 3.2 1.6 1.7 0 Minor 15/10 AM 3.0 1.4 1.6 0 Minor