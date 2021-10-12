Man shot twice in the stomach outside of a north Tulsa apartment

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the stomach this morning. (Kali9/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the stomach this morning.

The call came in around 8 a.m. at the Comanche Park Apartments. That’s near the intersection of 36th Street North and North Peoria.

We do not have an update on the victim’s condition. Police did not release any suspect information.

It was the second shooting in Tulsa this morning.

This is a developing story.

