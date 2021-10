The all-new 2022 Kia Carnival takes the design styling of an SUV and applies it to a minivan. If you’ve hated the standard look of a minivan for as long as so many others, the Carnival might be the one for you. The less rounded edges really take away from the look of minivans of years past. Some of the newer vehicles in this category have hit their stride in recent years. One of them being the 2022 Toyota Sienna, which will compete against the Carnival for this new model year. Car and Driver ranked the Sienna fifth and the Kia Carnival second overall in the minivan segment. Each has its advantages, but which of these stylish vans is the better option?

