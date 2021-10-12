CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Rock Rockford’s Temporary Casino Is Ready to Open…If They Can Conquer One Last Hurdle

When I first heard that Rockford's temporary casino that is getting set up inside the former Giovanni's space on Bell School Road was hiring, I felt a mix of emotions. First, I was a bit excited because we are another step closer to Hard Rock Rockford actually happening. Secondly, I feared this will be yet another thing held up in Rockford due to the lack of employees, and that might actually be the case.

