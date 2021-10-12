Hard Rock Rockford’s Temporary Casino Is Ready to Open…If They Can Conquer One Last Hurdle

Old school entertainment returns with silent movies at Illinois theater. We are pretty lucky here in Illinois when it comes to the theater. Besides Chicago, many of the smaller towns have their own historical little theater. There is the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet, and the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan to name just a couple. They all host an array of events to keep us entertained.

