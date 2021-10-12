Amazon to open another fulfillment center in Northeast Ohio, this time in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — More than 1,000 new jobs are coming to Stark County as Amazon continues to widen its footprint in Northeast Ohio. The retail giant on Tuesday announced it plans to build a one million-square-foot fulfillment center in Canton that's set to open sometime next year. The news was made official by both the company and by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, as well as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Canton Mayor Thomas M. Bernabei.www.wkyc.com
Comments / 5