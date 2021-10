CLEVELAND — Behind his back, some of Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley’s critics – including colleagues -- mock him as Mayor Frank Jackson’s wingman. “I'm my own worst critic,” Kelley said in a recent 3News interview, while acknowledging the derisive moniker. “I am harder on myself than any of these people that are snarking from Twitter or something else.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO