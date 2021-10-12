CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Competition is Increasing for OpenSea, With FTX US, Zora, and Coinbase in the Ring

By Sead Fadilpašić
cryptonews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that major non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea will have tougher battles to fight in the future to stay on the top, with FTX US coming in hot with options such as USD payments and lower fees. The US arm of major crypto exchange FTX has launched its new...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
notebookcheck.net

Nurse becomes crypto millionaire after starting to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during his lunch breaks

In an interview with Business Insider, a 31-year-old former pediatric nurse from Omaha in the US state of Nebraska has shared the story of his unexpected success which serves as an example that even small crypto traders can, with a little bit of time and luck, profit from the continuing boom revolving around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The crypto journey of Josh Dorgan began in the year of 2017, when one bitcoin was only worth a measly US$2,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
KREX

Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin stormed above $66,000 for the first time on Wednesday, riding a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency’s rise. One Bitcoin was valued at $66,096, as of 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. The digital currency has roared back after […]
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Royalties#Nft#Usd#Ftx Us#Kyc#Faq#Dai#Euro
cryptonews.com

New Options For Bitcoin Traders, Cboe Buys Crypto Exchange + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The new bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) creates more options for crypto leverage, as options on the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF begin trading on the NYSE Arca Options and NYSE American Options exchanges on Wednesday, per Bloomberg. Investors will now be able to hedge or lever up underlying positions in the first US-listed fund tracking futures on BTC. Traders -- whether or not they hold the fund -- can bet on or against BITO by buying and selling bullish call contracts or bearish puts, per the report.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Grayscale Officially Begins Bitcoin ETF Journey, Facebook Pilots Novi With Coinbase + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Major cryptoasset manager Grayscale said that NYSE Arca has filed Form 19b-4 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, into a spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). The trust is said to be the largest BTC investment vehicle in the world, holding approximately 3.44% of all BTC in circulation, per Grayscale.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Rarible Passes NFT Minting Fee From Creators To Buyers

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible has unveiled a new feature that enables artists to dabble into the booming digital collectibles space and create NFTs at virtually no cost. The new feature, dubbed "lazy minting," has already been integrated into the platform, Rarible said. The vast majority of NFTs are now...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptonews.com

‘Boom’ in Big South Korean Firms Investing in Crypto Startups

Large South Korean companies are pouring money into crypto and blockchain startups, media outlets have noted – while the nation’s market-leading crypto exchange is set to make a sports investment of its own. Per a report from Fn News, there has been a “boom” in crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi)...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

One Altcoin Will Outperform Solana, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A widely followed analyst says that one crypto will manage to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and four big-name altcoins during this bull cycle. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Capo tells his 180,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin dominance, which is Bitcoin’s market cap compared to the rest of the crypto market, looks to be trending higher, but will likely hit a hard resistance at the 50.00 level.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Grayscale: This is Important Week for Digital Assets

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the first bitcoin ETF to trade in U.S. markets and what that means for other digital assets. The segment aired on October 18, 2021.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Coinbase's Entry Into The NFT Market Threatens OpenSea's Near Monopoly And Dominance

NFTs, or Non Fungible Tokens, are unique digital assets that provide proof of ownership of scarce items that are traded online, such as rare art pieces. By virtue of being unique digital records, NFTs cannot be exchanged, unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. NFTs store the records of ownership of assets in...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

88% of Investments Flow Into Bitcoin, NY Attorney General Strikes Again + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling USD 80m last week, per CoinShares data. Bitcoin (BTC) saw the largest inflows, totaling USD 70m, marking the 5th consecutive week of inflows. However, the weekly inflows remain much lower than inflows seen in Q1 this year, where there was much greater participation by US investors, per the report. BTC futures ETF could prompt further significant inflows in the coming weeks as US investors begin to add positions, it added. Meanwhile, despite ethereum (ETH) saw its second week of outflows, these flows are not significant to define a trend at present, according to CoinShares.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Futures ETF to Start Testing Market on Tuesday Amid Pullback Talks

The first bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) to be approved by regulators in the US is said to start trading this week. And although it is only backed by “paper bitcoins” in the form of futures contracts, the ETF is still expected to serve a purpose in the market. Meanwhile, a pullback is now expected after strong BTC rally this month.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Nic Carter on Bitcoin, Stagflation and Value System Design

In this video, Tom Bilyen, YouTuber and entrepreneur, interviews Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures, as they discuss Bitcoin, money, traditional finance, stagflation, inflation, and much more. The episode premiered on October 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Existing Permissions, Heated Regulators, Useless Thinking and 20 Crypto Jokes

This cryptoweek, Vladimir Putin declared that bitcoin has the “right to exist”. So there you go, no worries, BTC will not vanish from existence. Also, JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon reiterated that he thinks BTC is useless… Anyways, with the rise of crypto prices came a jump in the crypto market sentiment, derivatives traders were more active again with open interest in BTC futures going up significantly, and as BTC entered the spotlight, Ethereum took a break. Speaking of Ethereum, half a million dollars was paid for a failed transaction. Yikes! Polkadot rallied too as the team said that parachains can be deployed. Bitfury is said to be valued 'in billions' of pounds as IPO rumors reemerge, a new funding round could bring Consensys’ value to USD 3bn, Binance dedicated USD 1bn towards growing the ecosystem of its BSC, FTX US launched its new NFT marketplace, 1.5% of Coinbase existing user number joined their NFT marketplace waitlist in just a day, and some critics described TikTok’s planned NFT rollout as a flop. As this was happening, Stripe is looking to hire a team of engineers for its crypto operations, while the online voting period for the Mt. Gox creditors to approve or reject the proposed civil rehabilitation plan ended.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coinbase, Robinhood, FTX to Speak at Decrypt & Yahoo Finance Event November 9

Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX, Christine Brown of Robinhood, Brett Tejpaul of Coinbase will all speak at Crypto Goes Mainstream, presented by Yahoo Finance and Decrypt. With institutional investment pouring into cryptocurrency markets, NFTs booming, and SEC approval of the first Bitcoin futures ETFs imminent, the time is right for an afternoon of live conversations with some of the smartest business leaders in crypto.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Coinbase urges US regulators to create new unified system for crypto regulations

Coinbase has put forward a proposal outlining a few key recommendations to regulate the crypto industry. The crypto exchange warned that if the US fails to regulate the new asset class, it may fall behind other governments in the future. The Nasdaq-listed firm suggests that there should be one regulator...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Unveils Crypto Regulation Proposals, Says They Can Ensure US Remains Global Financial Leader

Coinbase chief executive officer Brian Armstrong is circulating a crypto regulation proposal that he believes will ensure that the US remains a global financial leader. The exchange is launching the Digital Asset Policy Proposal (dApp) to anticipate the evolution of a blockchain-driven and decentralized internet and the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a new asset class.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy