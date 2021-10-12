CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gottheimer: Both bills should be passed, but let’s get infrastructure first because it’s ready | Opinion

By Star-Ledger Guest Columnist
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
In the era of arguments all over Twitter, Facebook and cable news, it’s nearly impossible to actually figure out someone’s position on an issue. For too many in the media, it’s all about the fight, instead of the substance, and what it actually means for you. So, I’m going to give it a go on what the Beltway media is portraying as a slugfest between moderate and left Democrats and instead explain the substance of the debate on two pieces of legislation critical to New Jersey.

