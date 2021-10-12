Timothée Chalamet’s “hero” told him not to do superhero movies

As the great Willy Wonka—well, William Shakespeare first, but later, Wonka—once quipped, “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”. This week, that good deed has been provided than none other than the also-great Timothée Chalamet, who shared with us a first look of himself in costume as Willy Wonka. (If you haven't heard, the Dune and Call Me By Your Name actor is set to star as the candyman in Wonka, an upcoming prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.) In the film, Chalamet will explore how the character, previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in earlier films, came to run the titular chocolate factory and met the rowdy Oompa Loompas. Even more, it'll be a musical, so all of the Timmy stans can enjoy a good ol' song and dance from our dear friend. Sounds like a good deal, right?

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO