Xiaomi unveils the MIJIA Smart Laser Rangefinder priced at 169 yuan (~$26)

By Jed John Ikoba
gizmochina.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaser rangefinders have come to replace the traditional measuring tape as they not only offer ease of measuring data but are also compact and less cumbersome to use. With laser rangefinders, the margin of errors is also reduced drastically. Xiaomi has previously launched a couple of rangefinders manufactured by its eco-chain partners. The company has now launched the first MIJIA-branded one dubbed MIJIA Smart Laser Rangefinder.

