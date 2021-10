Michael Francis Huss, Jr., 41, 717 State St. Dexter, was charged 11:35 p.m. Oct. 4 with driving while barred in the 200 block of S. Division St. in Stuart. According to an Adair County Sheriff’s report, Huss was stopped for not having license plates. Huss provided the deputy proof that he bought the vehicle three weeks ago to explain why he had no plates either. Huss did not have insurance and his license was suspended.