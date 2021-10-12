Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 smart watches unveiled

Monitor yourself 24/7 with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. Designed with a BioTracker PPG 3.0 Biometric Sensor, it tracks your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns. Best of all, it has a 12-day battery life. Moreover, this health smartwatch features over 150 sports modes to accurately track your fitness. With PeakBeaks, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro assesses your full recovery time, training load, training effect, and maximum oxygen intake. So you can assess your performance and make any necessary adjustments. Furthermore, this watch has a built-in barometric altimeter to keep an eye on the air altitude and air pressure of outdoor activities. It even supports GPS to accurately track your route when you venture in new areas. Finally, if improving your fitness is important to you, you’ll love Virtual Pacer—a feature to race against yourself.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO