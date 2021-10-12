CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Justice Dept. asks federal court to again block Texas 'heartbeat' abortion ban

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjwYy_0cOkE4tS00
Activists rally in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on October 1 to support reproductive rights as part of a national movement to oppose Texas' near-total abortion ban. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- After a federal appeals court reinstated Texas' controversial abortion ban, the Justice Department is making another effort to get it blocked on the grounds that it's an explicit violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered last week that the law be reinstated after it was blocked by a lower court at the department's request.

The law outlaws abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy, a time when many women aren't even aware that they're pregnant.

Opponents to the law say it's an invasive overreach and unconstitutional on the basis that it contravenes the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

Late Monday, the Justice Department revived its legal challenge in asking the Circuit court to suspend the law while it navigates the courts.

"The American union rests on 'a constitution the supremacy of which all acknowledge, and which imposes limits to the legislatures of the several states, which none claim a right to pass,'" the department said in its filing, quoting a passage by former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall.

"[The Texas law] flouts that principle by blatantly violating constitutional rights and severely constraining judicial review of its unconstitutional restrictions. That is why the United States brought this suit and why the district court preliminarily enjoined [its] enforcement."

The department argued that allowing the law to stand would cause "substantial harm" to U.S. interests and "disserve the public interest."

Under the law, enforcement is left up to public citizens to report and allows them to collect $10,000 in each case of attempted abortion. The law not only targets women who seek an abortion, but it also opens liability to anyone who aids them in seeking an abortion.

Specifically, the Justice Department's renewed petition argues that Texas intentionally left enforcement to public citizens to withstand legal challenges.

"Texas does not even attempt to defend [the law's] constitutionality in this court," the department's filing added. "Recognizing that [it] contravenes controlling Supreme Court precedent, Texas instead crafted the law to hinder judicial review, by disclaiming enforcement powers and by attempting to render any post-enforcement review ineffective."

The Texas law allows no exception for pregnancies that result from rape, incest or medical emergencies.

The Circuit court said last week that it would give the department until Tuesday to respond before deciding whether to continue allowing enforcement of the law or allow a lower court to block it again.

"Texas defends its novel scheme by invoking state sovereignty. But state sovereignty does not encompass the authority to defy the federal Constitution," the department said in its filing Monday. "If Texas' scheme is permissible, no constitutional right is safe from state-sanctioned sabotage of this kind."

Comments / 336

chris rambo
8d ago

heart beat means life and when you take that heart beat away you just committed murder of a baby that can’t even defend it self

Reply(71)
68
Joseph M.
8d ago

Amazing how these people will fight this hard to maintain the Right To Kill! If they worked that hard to prevent pregnancy we would have no problem!

Reply(10)
31
Linda Montgomery
8d ago

Women know before 6 weeks that they are pregnant. These are more liberal lies planted by planned parenthood. They are out millions because of the courage of Texas!

Reply(7)
22
Related
KOLR10 News

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while they fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Texas Asks Appeals Court to Reinstate Abortion Ban Temporarily Blocked by Judge

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked an appeals court to lift a stay of the state’s controversial near-total abortion ban as the state appeals the ruling, CNN reported Friday. The request comes two days after a federal court halted the Texas law, arguing that abortion was a constitutional right. In Friday’s request, Paxton asked the court to place an administrative hold on the judgment until it can review his request then place an emergency hold on it by Tuesday. He said Judge Robert Pitman’s Wednesday decision improperly relied on precedent and “grossly and irreparably interferes with Texas state-court operations.” ”It also places state courts and their employees under imminent threat of contempt based on the actions of third parties that they cannot control,” the state wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Justice Dept#The Justice Department#The U S Supreme Court#American
UPI News

Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A federal court has thrown out redistricting plans for the state of Illinois as unconstitutional for violating the "one-person, one-vote" principle. The ruling comes in response to two lawsuits -- one filed by the Democratic Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the other by the Republican Party of Illinois. Their cases were consolidated as both plaintiffs alleged the June Redistricting Plan violated their right to Equal Protection under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
Reason.com

The Supreme Court Deals a Major Blow to Qualified Immunity Reform

The Supreme Court on Monday issued two opinions awarding qualified immunity to police officers accused of brutality, overturning lower court decisions that came to the opposite conclusion. The Court has thus prohibited the alleged victims from seeking accountability in civil court. The doctrine of qualified immunity shields government actors from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEHT/WTVW

Federal court strikes down outdated redistricting map, rejects GOP push for bipartisan commission

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A federal court on Tuesday officially invalidated the old redistricting maps that Illinois Democrats scrapped and replaced with new ones in September, describing their map-making scheme as a “patchwork of political maneuvering and manipulation.” The court also invited Republicans and Latino groups to submit their own new map proposals to prove […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Sam H Arnold

Two Incompetent Criminals Caught in Carroll, Iowa

The world is littered with clever cunning criminals. Major heists that took years of planning, murderers that have never been caught. Criminals can either be highly intelligent, lucky or extremely stupid. The Hole in the Ground Gang who thought that burgling a fireworks factor using acetylene torches, were not clever. The resulting fireworks display could be seen for miles around.
CARROLL, IA
The Independent

Women are being jailed for losing their pregnancies. The US’s post-Roe v Wade reality is already here

Brittney Poolaw, a 21-year-old Indigenous woman living in Oklahoma, didn’t know if she wanted to be a mom or not when she found out she was pregnant. According to The New York Times, she told a detective “she wasn’t familiar with how or where to get an abortion”, so she continued to carry the pregnancy. Then, between 15 and 17 weeks gestation, she suffered a miscarriage at her home before going to a nearby hospital.What happened next was not only the direct result of anti-abortion laws meant to curtail both easy-to-find accurate information about and access to abortion care, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
200K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy