A Seafood Restaurant Returns to the Beltline With a New Menu After a Pandemic Closing
After being closed for well over a year due to the ongoing pandemic, seafood restaurant Bully Boy reopened this past weekend, and with a new Japanese kaiseki-inspired menu. The restaurant first opened in 2018 offering an East Coast seafood-driven menu of dishes from chef Michael Bertozzi, including Virginia oyster sliders, barbecue Georgia shrimp, and yellow fin tuna wraps, alongside larger portions such as lobster frites, blue crab omurice-style fried rice, and clam chowder carbonara. Now under the direction of chef Colby Cooper, this new, multi-course menu features a succession of small plates progressing from fresh oysters and hamachi kama to grilled octopus and whole fish preparations paired with beer, wine, sake, and cocktails.atlanta.eater.com
