CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A Seafood Restaurant Returns to the Beltline With a New Menu After a Pandemic Closing

By Beth McKibben
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being closed for well over a year due to the ongoing pandemic, seafood restaurant Bully Boy reopened this past weekend, and with a new Japanese kaiseki-inspired menu. The restaurant first opened in 2018 offering an East Coast seafood-driven menu of dishes from chef Michael Bertozzi, including Virginia oyster sliders, barbecue Georgia shrimp, and yellow fin tuna wraps, alongside larger portions such as lobster frites, blue crab omurice-style fried rice, and clam chowder carbonara. Now under the direction of chef Colby Cooper, this new, multi-course menu features a succession of small plates progressing from fresh oysters and hamachi kama to grilled octopus and whole fish preparations paired with beer, wine, sake, and cocktails.

atlanta.eater.com

Comments / 1

Related
dsmmagazine.com

New All-Day Restaurant Coming To Downtown

Honey-dusted fried chicken is one of the many Southern-inspired menu items at Tupelo Honey Cafe, coming to Des Moines in 2022. Photo: Tupelo Honey Cafe. This story was published by the Business Record, our sister publication. Find the full story here. Writer: Kathy Bolten. Business Record. Two years ago, a...
DES MOINES, IA
1011now.com

Concerning trend of restaurant closures

You might find them outside on your porch, on the side of your house, near piles of wood and around plants. EXTENDED VERSION: Tribute to Ken Siemek for 40 years at 10/11. Congrats Ken Siemek and thanks for 40 years at 10/11!. Celebrating 40 years at 10/11 with Ken Siemek.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Closing Down For Good

Grab your pita while you still can.Sandie Clarke/Unsplash. The last year and a half hasn’t exactly been kind to members of the food and beverage industry here in Tucson. While there have been several new additions to the community, several favorites and long-time staple restaurants have closed their front doors for good. And now, another favorite restaurant is closing down for good as well.
TUCSON, AZ
communityvoiceks.com

Local Black- Owned Burger Spot Thrives in the Community

Sports Burger, located on the east side of Hillside between Douglas and 1st Street may be one of the best-kept secrets in Wichita. Or it may not be a secret at all, judging by the long line of cars you’ll find waiting for the popular lunch spots at 11 a.m. opening.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
EatThis

This Dine-In Burger Chain Will Expand With 300 New Locations

Following the footsteps of Wendy's, BurgerFi, and dozens of other fast-food and dine-in restaurant chains, TGI Fridays will be expanding its reach with hundreds of new locations through ghost kitchens. The chain announced that its burgers, steaks, and iconic appetizer plates will be available at 300 ghost kitchens operated by...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Burger Joint Opening, Replacing Old Burger Restaurant

Few food types have the kind of following as the classic burger. Burgers have always been popular staples throughout the United States, and Tucson is no exception. If you’re hungry for a great burger, there are plenty of spots. From fast food to fine dining, you can find a burger anywhere. And even when one burger shop closes down, one rises from its ashes. That’s exactly what’s happening here in town.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
WKRC

An old favorite restaurant chain to return to Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Roy Rogers restaurants have been gone for a long time in the Tri-State but get ready for their return. The Western-themed chain announced a partnership with a restaurant group to expand into the Tri-State. One Holland Corp. announced plans to open ten new Roy Rogers locations in the next six years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Only In Michigan

Eat Endless Lake Perch And Ribs At This Rustic Restaurant Near Detroit

When you’re feeling especially hungry, is there anything better than venturing out to an all-you-can-eat restaurant near Detroit? We think not, and we’re lucky to live in close proximity to so many fantastic eateries. The Motor City and its surrounding areas are heavenly for food fanatics, whether you’re keen on fine dining or more rustic options. One unique locale within convenient driving distance of Detroit is sure to keep your taste buds happy. Get ready to dig in.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue Restaurant#Pandemic#Food Drink#Japanese#Concentrics Restaurants#Buckhead#Westside#The Painted Duck#Snack#Golden Eagle#Scoville Hot Chicken
Eater

Original Joe’s Is Opening Two New Restaurants, and One May Surprise You

San Francisco institution and over-the-top tourist favorite Original Joe’s continues to expand its SF footprint, thanks to the current generation of owners, siblings John and Elena Duggan. Following last year’s opening of Little Original Joe’s in West Portal, the siblings will open another Italian spinoff in the Marina and, interestingly, a Mexican restaurant, also in West Portal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
EatThis

Customers Are Noticing This Widespread Issue With Chick-fil-A's Food

Chick-fil-A may be the country's favorite fast-food chain as well as its Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year, but even this beloved brand can't guarantee a top-notch experience 100% of the time. According to customers who regularly enjoy Chick-fil-A's grub, there may be a widespread issue across the chain's system which is hindering the quality of the food it puts out.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Forsyth County News

5 new local restaurants you should try

Looking for something different for lunch or dinner?. This week, we found a few new restaurants for you to try. Roxy’s has Philadelphia-style subs and cheesesteaks, salads, and over 10 varieties of handmade milkshakes. “There’s something about the combination of griddled thin-sliced steak, melted processed cheese, diced onions, and a...
CUMMING, GA
memphismagazine.com

Classic Dining: Roxie’s Burger at Roxie’s Grocery

Whenever you ask people to name their favorite Memphis hamburger, “Roxie’s Burger” usually pops up. This is the incredibly delicious, very large (although not their largest — we’ll get to that), and very juicy cheeseburger served at Roxie’s Grocery in North Memphis. I never knew the history of this store...

Comments / 0

Community Policy