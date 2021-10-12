Security ramps up at Brockton High after student brings gun to school

Students entering school buildings are now required to pass through checkpoints where they will be scanned with hand-held metal detectors.

Students at Brockton High School were met with enhanced safety checkpoints Tuesday morning as the school ramped up its security after a student brought a gun to school Friday. Students entering school buildings are now required to pass through checkpoints where they will be scanned with hand-held metal detectors, according to an announcement from Superintendent Mike Thomas.

Students should expect delays as nearly 4,000 of them will have to pass through the checkpoints, Thomas wrote. There will also be more police officers at the school as students and parents arrive and throughout the day.

The increase in security comes after a student brought a gun to school Friday, causing the school to lockdown for approximately 90 minutes, NBC Boston reported. There was no active threat, according to a Facebook post by Brockton Public Schools, but police arrived on scene to sweep the school for any other potential dangers.

Thomas said Friday the gun was reported to a teacher by two students who had heard about it. The student in question was then escorted to an office where school employees found a gun in their bag. The student, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested.

“Coming back from COVID, they’ve been out of school for almost two years, and our kids are dealing with a lot. And there’s been a lot of conflict, and we’ve put extra adjustment counselors on staff. Teachers and staff are dealing with a lot trying to support our students,” Thomas said in a press conference following the incident.

School officials expected to keep these safety measures in place until the end of this week, and then they will be reassessed by both the school and district.