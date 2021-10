"My lady, you should have confronted him earlier." Janus Films + Criterion Collection have released a new trailer for a 4K restoration of a long-lost, banned-from-the-world Iranian film titled Chess of the Wind, originally Shatranj-e baad. It first premiered in 1976 at the Tehran Film Festival, and has been updated and restored from the original copy for a 4K re-release this year. What's it about? The first lady of a noble house has died and now there is conflict between the remainders for taking over her inheritance. Starring Fakhri Khorvash, Mohamad Ali Keshavarz, Akbar Zanjanpour, and Academy Award-nominated Shohreh Aghdashloo. Chess of the Wind screened publicly just three times before it was then banned by Iran's new government and then lost for decades – until the original negative was discovered by the director's children in a junk shop and restored under the auspices of Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project. The restoration had its world premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, then was featured at the New York Film Festival and London Film Festival. Opening in cinemas in the US starting later this fall. This looks better than ever.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO