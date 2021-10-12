Ghostface Returns in First Trailer for Knife-Wielding Scream Sequel
Not even avoiding the ringing landline will save you this time from Ghostface, at least if the first trailer for the upcoming Scream sequel is to be believed. The film, currently scheduled for a Jan. 14, 2022 release, is directed by Ready or Not’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and continues the story of ultimate “final girl” Sidney Prescott as her hometown of Woodsboro, California endures yet another knife-wielding reign of terror.www.pastemagazine.com
