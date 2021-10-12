Ghostface Returns in First Trailer for Knife-Wielding Scream Sequel

“Evil dies tonight.” That’s the rallying cry of the town of Haddonfield in the wake of a new slew of murders committed by Michael Myers, and it’s also the tagline of David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills. That slogan is unambiguous in terms of the promise it’s making to the audience—you’re going to witness the death of a foundational slasher killer, come what may. No wiggle room is afforded … and that’s immediately a problem, because every person sitting down to watch Halloween Kills in theaters or via Peacock this weekend is likely fully aware that another sequel, Halloween Ends, is still due out in October of 2022. Knowing that, ask yourself: Do you believe that Green and co. would have the guts to go through with their own tagline? Would they dare kill off the cash cow of Michael Myers? Or is it more likely they’d string audiences along yet again, en route to one more payoff? I think we all know the most likely answer.

